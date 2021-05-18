MNINAWA NTLOKO: New coach Hugo Broos already in trouble after jumping the gun
The Belgian has walked into a messy stench by naming Molefi Ntseki as one of his assistants
18 May 2021 - 17:49
Hugo Broos knows a thing or two about African football and must have thought he knew what he was getting himself into when he signed on the dotted line in April to become Bafana Bafana coach.
The Belgian led Cameroon to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2017 and I imagine he figured he had some semblance of the lay of the land on this side of the Equator after those heroics. But things are not that simple in this part of the world and he’s already walked into a messy stench just days after becoming Bafana coach. ..
