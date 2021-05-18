Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Talk of special economic zones keeps you stuck in the past Centre for Development & Enterprise is calling on people responsible for the 2008 global crisis for new ideas BL PREMIUM

It’s a funny thing, synchronicity. I’m not terribly fond of paranormal or parapsychological tropes, but sometimes coincidences (never mind Carl Jung’s writings on “meaningful coincidences”) can raise a chuckle.

When I started writing this column I thought I had an idea of what I wanted to write about, but as I caught up on world news a report in The Independent (UK) caught my attention. It was about Britain dumping its plastic waste in Turkey...