TOM EATON: Pot shots and jibing jabs don’t help the vax vexation
17 May 2021 - 18:29
Is it likely? No. But could it happen? Could SA vaccinate 5-million elderly South Africans in the next six weeks?
If private health-care companies flex their huge muscles, Eskom keeps the coal dry and Ace Magashule doesn’t suspend Jacob Zuma’s trial by suspending himself into the courtroom by his suspenders to snatch up Number One and bounce him away to freedom, then … maybe?..
