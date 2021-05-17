STREET DOGS: Newborns not at all like computers
17 May 2021 - 17:09
From Robert Epstein at aeon.co
No matter how hard they try, brain scientists and cognitive psychologists will never find a copy of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in the brain — or copies of words, pictures, or any other kinds of environmental stimuli. The human brain isn’t really empty, but it does not contain most of the things people think it does — not even memories...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now