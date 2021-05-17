Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Newborns not at all like computers BL PREMIUM

From Robert Epstein at aeon.co

No matter how hard they try, brain scientists and cognitive psychologists will never find a copy of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in the brain — or copies of words, pictures, or any other kinds of environmental stimuli. The human brain isn’t really empty, but it does not contain most of the things people think it does — not even memories...