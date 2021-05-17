Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s selection policies are hopelessly outdated Proteas rejects such as Kyle Abbott and Simon Harmer are doing extremely well in other countries BL PREMIUM

It rained extensively during the last round of English County Championship matches which finished at the weekend, condemning three of the six matches to draws. It required a couple of spectacular individual performances for two of the victorious teams to beat the weather as well as their opposition.

Kyle Abbott returned match figures of 11/85 as Hampshire beat Middlesex while Simon Harmer claimed 9/80 in the first innings against Derbyshire and then bowled 45 overs in the second innings to finish with 12/202 to lead Essex to an innings victory...