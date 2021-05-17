Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: State must be open about restrictions as third wave looms While a successful vaccination programme is the only game in town, we must all pitch in to flatten the curve BL PREMIUM

The optimism as we enter the second phase of our vaccination rollout this week has been watered down somewhat by growing evidence that we are nearing our third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Given our experiences with the previous two, there’s understandably growing unease of what lies ahead.

There’s been a sharp increase in the percentage of people testing positive for the disease, with the seven-day moving average of confirmed cases across all provinces being a “cause for concern”, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said last week...