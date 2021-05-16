GAVIN RICH: A great mentor, but Steyn should only face Lions as a last resort
It would be worrying if Morné Steyn was in the frame for anything other than a possible Stephen Donald role
16 May 2021 - 16:02
The growing hype around Morné Steyn as the series against the British and Irish Lions draws nearer should be concerning to those who remember how Allister Coetzee was pilloried for bringing Steyn back into the Springbok team in 2016.
Or at least it would be were it not for a couple of qualifications that should be included in the above paragraph. The statement should be reworked to say that it would be a concern if Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber were not in charge of Bok fortunes. And it would be concerning if Steyn was going to be in the frame for anything other than a possible Stephen Donald role in the series...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now