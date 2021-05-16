Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: A great mentor, but Steyn should only face Lions as a last resort It would be worrying if Morné Steyn was in the frame for anything other than a possible Stephen Donald role BL PREMIUM

The growing hype around Morné Steyn as the series against the British and Irish Lions draws nearer should be concerning to those who remember how Allister Coetzee was pilloried for bringing Steyn back into the Springbok team in 2016.

Or at least it would be were it not for a couple of qualifications that should be included in the above paragraph. The statement should be reworked to say that it would be a concern if Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber were not in charge of Bok fortunes. And it would be concerning if Steyn was going to be in the frame for anything other than a possible Stephen Donald role in the series...