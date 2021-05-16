Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: As Brits look forward to a pint in the pub, total freedom may be at risk BL PREMIUM

It was a tense week in the UK. The country is scheduled for further easing of lockdown restrictions from Monday May 17, after a first phase of opening from March 29. But that plan is looking dicey as infections resurge with the new Covid-19 Indian variant.

With the success of the vaccination programme in combination with the lockdown in controlling the spread of the virus, the government set in place a road map with a view to dropping all restrictions on “Freedom Day”, June 21. The March reopening saw non-essential shops resume trading, with restaurants and pubs allowed to serve seated meals outside. Meetings between friends and family are now permitted, though only outside to a maximum of six...