Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Small-parcel delivery does not have to be a dog eat postman situation The Post Office’s branches are often in locations that are not feasible or economic for courier companies to enter BL PREMIUM

The first time I went to a post office was in 1996 to get an envelope and stamps for a Niknaks competition. I didn’t win the competition, nor receive any written correspondence from Simba to say it had received the submission from my six-year-old self. I did get the envelope and stamps though.

Back then the Yellow Pages was the most relevant and localised database of households and firms, but now precious few fill out the telephone number box in the manual forms to be found in government departments. And as Lunga Siyo of Telkom Business told the Financial Mail, the remaking of the 70-year-old Yellow Pages platform is about turning it into a hub for Telkom’s fintech offerings. The dominant fixed-line business no longer prints reams of telephone user data because few homes still have traditional telephone lines. Similarly, few of us still send letters in stamped envelopes, let alone small parcels through the red organisation...