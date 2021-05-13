Opinion / Columnists SHANE WATKINS: Tracking crypto — even if you don’t believe in it Financial market participants need to educate themselves on this asset class BL PREMIUM

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, likes to disparage bitcoin (“If you’re stupid enough to buy it, you’ll pay the price …”).

The second-largest cryptocurrency ethereum, which launched in 2015, is now worth the same as JPMorgan. The total value of the cryptocurrency market has grown from virtually nothing a decade ago to more than $2.6-trillion...