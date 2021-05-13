SHANE WATKINS: Tracking crypto — even if you don’t believe in it
Financial market participants need to educate themselves on this asset class
13 May 2021 - 15:26
Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, likes to disparage bitcoin (“If you’re stupid enough to buy it, you’ll pay the price …”).
The second-largest cryptocurrency ethereum, which launched in 2015, is now worth the same as JPMorgan. The total value of the cryptocurrency market has grown from virtually nothing a decade ago to more than $2.6-trillion...
