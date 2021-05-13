ISAAH MHLANGA: Basic income grant is necessary and should be on-budget
It means making hard policy trade-offs within the existing budget framework to ensure fiscal sustainability
13 May 2021 - 16:39
Temporary tax revenues should not be used as a basis for introducing permanent expenditures. Specifically, current commodity-based tax revenues are temporary and should not be used as the basis for introducing a basic income grant. It is fiscally imprudent to do so.
A basic income grant is necessary in SA, but it must be done on-budget, which means making hard policy trade-offs within the existing budget framework to ensure fiscal sustainability...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now