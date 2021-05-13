Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: Basic income grant is necessary and should be on-budget It means making hard policy trade-offs within the existing budget framework to ensure fiscal sustainability BL PREMIUM

Temporary tax revenues should not be used as a basis for introducing permanent expenditures. Specifically, current commodity-based tax revenues are temporary and should not be used as the basis for introducing a basic income grant. It is fiscally imprudent to do so.

A basic income grant is necessary in SA, but it must be done on-budget, which means making hard policy trade-offs within the existing budget framework to ensure fiscal sustainability...