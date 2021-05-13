Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Joint rollout of tranceformation set to blur departments together According to rumours, President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the green light to the use of marijuana in the affairs of state BL PREMIUM

There has been a big global shift in attitudes towards marijuana consumption over the past decade. Incoming US president Joe Biden even pledged to support federal decriminalisation.

Rumours now circulating in Pretoria suggest President Cyril Ramaphosa has likewise given the green light to the use of marijuana to advance intragovernmental organisational change...