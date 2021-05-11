Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Stocks could lose appeal if they move higher than ardent bulls expect Many shares still look attractive even on conventional valuation metrics such as price:earnings ratios BL PREMIUM

From Bill Miller’s Q1’21 Market Letter:

Very little stands in the way of the market moving higher, perhaps substantially higher, this year. My concern is that the market goes up far more than even ardent bulls expect, making most stocks unattractive even for those with much longer time horizons than the typical market participant. ..