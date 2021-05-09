STUART THEOBALD: Input myopia clouds BEE and other policies
By shunning outcomes, normal market mechanisms are turned on their head
09 May 2021 - 16:13
It is hard to identify and analyse a feature of our national psyche and how it affects our ability to conceive of and implement effective policy. But I want to make the case for a feature of the public discourse that is doing SA no favours — the obsession with inputs rather than outcomes.
It is seen in many areas. BEE requires companies to spend money (inputs) on specific areas such as enterprise development and staff skills development. What is measured is the amounts spent against targets to get points on scorecards to receive various levels of BEE recognition. ..
