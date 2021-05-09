GAVIN RICH: Excitement over Lions tour starts to grow
But the chances of the Springboks playing proper warm-up Tests before the series appear to be diminishing
09 May 2021 - 18:04
The British & Irish Lions tour squad has been announced, there’s a chance that spectators will be allowed into stadiums and various influential Springbok stars who’ve been out injured are either making successful returns or are pronouncing they are confident they will do so shortly.
That is the positive news to have come out of the past week for SA fans, who for the past year have been starved of quality rugby but who are now starting to feel the excitement generated by a Lions tour. It is not all good news though and the chances of the Springboks playing proper warm-up Tests before the series appear to be diminishing...
