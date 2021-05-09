Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Buhari’s sacrilegious violation of Pax Africana BL PREMIUM

The gods of Africa are angry. Kenyan intellectual Ali Mazrui enunciated the concept of Pax Africana in 1967, arguing that Africans must create, cultivate and keep peace on their own continent. His related principle of “continental jurisdiction” urged outsiders to keep out of African conflicts.

It is these sacred injunctions that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari recently violated when he reportedly asked the US Africa Command (Africom) to relocate its headquarters from Stuttgart to Africa to provide security on the continent...