DAVID SHAPIRO: The reputational risk of making forecasts
Whatever the experts tell us, it will not have any sway on the direction of financial markets
07 May 2021 - 05:07
If you want to trash your reputation in the market, make a forecast.
Get it right, and the media bills you as a leading expert. Billionaire investor Howard Marks scoffs that a lot of people in financial markets have become famous for getting things right, once in a row. But get it wrong and you spend a lifetime defending your poor judgment...
