STREET DOGS: Extraordinary speculation reaches into blockchain
Where will the cryptocurrency space end up once the speculative elements driving it are washed out?
04 May 2021 - 17:48
From Palm Valley Capital Management:
The present extraordinary speculation stretches beyond the equity markets into new assets attached to the blockchain. What started out with noble intentions, such as enabling a decentralised anonymous global payment system, has spawned hundreds of cryptocurrencies that amount to little more than a lottery ticket. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now