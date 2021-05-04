Michel Pireu Columnist
STREET DOGS: Extraordinary speculation reaches into blockchain

Where will the cryptocurrency space end up once the speculative elements driving it are washed out?

04 May 2021 - 17:48 Michel Pireu

From Palm Valley Capital Management:

The present extraordinary speculation stretches beyond the equity markets into new assets attached to the blockchain. What started out with noble intentions, such as enabling a decentralised anonymous global payment system, has spawned hundreds of cryptocurrencies that amount to little more than a lottery ticket. ..

