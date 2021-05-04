KATE THOMPSON DAVY: What the floc? Privacy advocates gang up on Google
The internet giant is moving away from third-party tracking, but critics say this is not enough
04 May 2021 - 18:29
The debate over Google’s replacement for third-party tracking is red-hot this week, with a number of tech firms speaking out in sharp criticism of “FLoC”, the search giant’s new tracking toy that is supposed to put “privacy first”.
It has been a little over a year since Google broke the news that it would be phasing out third-party cookies on its browser, Chrome. This was January 2020, a period known as the Before Times, before lockdown and load-shedding tetris, before weekly family meetings with Uncle Cyril. Honestly, it feels like 100 years ago. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now