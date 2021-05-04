Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: What happens to capitalism after Covid-19? It would be foolish to discount the idea that capitalism will be driven in the way it has been since at least the 1980s BL PREMIUM

I am scheduled to receive the first of what may be two Covid-19 vaccinations sometime after May 17. Supposing we get past the pandemic — I would place money on it being with us in some form and in some places for at least the next five years or so — what happens next?

The short answer, the one I prefer, is: I don’t know. The long answer is that it would be foolish to discount the idea that capitalism will continue to nestle everywhere, settle everywhere, establish connections everywhere, and be driven, in the way it has been since at least the 1980s, by the most powerful actors and agents in the global political economy...