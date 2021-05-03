Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket starts to play the ball on its merits Not everyone is happy, but at least they are all on board BL PREMIUM

After years of prevarication and obfuscation Cricket SA agreed to shed its reputation for amateur and shoddy administration and move into a more professional and efficient system of governance.

The good news is that the vehicle has been delivered. The daunting news is that nobody within the administration knows how to drive it and, worse, some who remain are still unhappy that it will be driven at all...