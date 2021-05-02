Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Holding on to central control of energy holds us all back A choice on which infrastructure rollout system works for the state has never really been made BL PREMIUM

How exactly does the government want to achieve “development” — conceived broadly?

By moving around pieces on a chess board (or a matrix of little coloured blocks in a policy document), or by freeing up a complex system to deploy its own solutions while it provides the guide rails of the sort of social and economic development it wants to see?..