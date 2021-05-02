Opinion / Columnists MORNÉ BEZUIDENHOUT: Proactive estate planning will help manage delays at the master’s office BL PREMIUM

Most of us will not have any dealings with the master of the high court until the passing away of a loved one. Unfortunately, as with many government departments and institutions in SA, the master’s office is experiencing severe service delivery issues.

The master of the high court falls under the department of justice & constitutional development. It is responsible for the administration of deceased estates, liquidations, administration of the guardian’s fund, protecting the interests of minors and the registration and supervision of trusts...