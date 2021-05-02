Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Red-card experiment a positive step but needs to be refined If there are going to be captain’s referrals, a way must be found to speed up the decision-making process BL PREMIUM

It didn’t take long for the new experiments around certain aspects of the laws to be tested in Rainbow Cup SA, and for these to become big talking points.

There are sharply differing views, but the weekend’s matches confirmed what I thought beforehand — the experiment that allows red-carded players to be substituted requires refinement but is a positive step in an age where there are just too many cards, while the captain’s referral could be problematic...