GAVIN RICH: Red-card experiment a positive step but needs to be refined
If there are going to be captain’s referrals, a way must be found to speed up the decision-making process
02 May 2021 - 16:57
It didn’t take long for the new experiments around certain aspects of the laws to be tested in Rainbow Cup SA, and for these to become big talking points.
There are sharply differing views, but the weekend’s matches confirmed what I thought beforehand — the experiment that allows red-carded players to be substituted requires refinement but is a positive step in an age where there are just too many cards, while the captain’s referral could be problematic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now