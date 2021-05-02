DESNÉ MASIE: Could the ‘cash for curtains’ scandal be the UK’s Nkandla?
It is possible that the decorating issue could play a part in Boris Johnson’s downfall
02 May 2021 - 16:13
I have noticed many parallels with SA’s Zumafication under Boris Johnson’s UK administration.
There has been wide-scale “cadre deployment” — to the cabinet, of long-standing Johnsonian loyalists such as Priti Patel, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, and to the House of Lords, of the prime minister's brother, Jo Johnson, and Boris-bestie Zac Goldsmith, who lost his seat in the 2019 election...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now