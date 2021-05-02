Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: Could the ‘cash for curtains’ scandal be the UK’s Nkandla? It is possible that the decorating issue could play a part in Boris Johnson’s downfall BL PREMIUM

I have noticed many parallels with SA’s Zumafication under Boris Johnson’s UK administration.

There has been wide-scale “cadre deployment” — to the cabinet, of long-standing Johnsonian loyalists such as Priti Patel, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, and to the House of Lords, of the prime minister's brother, Jo Johnson, and Boris-bestie Zac Goldsmith, who lost his seat in the 2019 election...