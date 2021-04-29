Opinion / Columnists NDINAVHUSHAVHELO RABALI: Inflation hedge? Be selective in considering small caps Companies need to have real pricing power, with the ability to consistently raise prices faster than inflation

As we continue to climb out from the effects of the global quarantine, the post-Covid world for earnings and economic growth is becoming more apparent. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its 2021 global growth estimate to 6%, boosted by the $1.9-trillion fiscal stimulus in the US.

In general, the acceleration in fiscal spending across most big economies since the start of the pandemic has contained the number of bankruptcies, restrained the increase in unemployment and reduced economic scarring..