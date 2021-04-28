Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: The advantage of being a generalist Depending on the industry, it sometimes helps not to be a specialist BL PREMIUM

Now I’m a scientific expert; that means I know nothing about absolutely everything. — Arthur C Clarke

In certain areas you’d be at a material disadvantage if you weren’t a specialist. The advantage of being a generalist is you can apply a disciplined absolute value approach, and you can come at a problem with a perspective or proposed solution that the person who’s deep in the weeds can’t necessarily see because they’re so focused on that particular sector...