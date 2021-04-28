PETER BRUCE: Making SA great — at the expense of Lesotho and Eswatini

South Africans may not be aware of it, but bubbling up around us is an angry rebellion among our neighbours as our government takes on the almost Trump-like toil of Making SA Great Again.

The Southern African Customs Union (Sacu), more than a century old, has been roiled by plans trumpeted by President Cyril Ramaphosa and implemented by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel to revive SA’s manufacturing economy through a process of “localisation” and the publication of industrial sector “master plans”.

They sound innocent enough, but a news story the other day in the Times of Eswatini says different: “Sacu members object to offensive SA’s Master Plan,” the headline read on a story written by the editor.

It is highly unlikely the newspaper would have had the leeway to write a headline as sharp as that without official sanction. “The Southern African Customs Union council of ministers yesterday called,” read the first paragraph of the story, “for Pretoria, SA to immediately review its sectoral master plans, which will have a negative effect on its textile and sugar industries.”

You heard right. While Ramaphosa and Patel have been singing the praises of all the jobs localisation and masterplans are going to “create”, the governments of Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana want them taken down or approval rights over them. It could involve a major restructuring of Ramaphosa’s industrial shove, almost before it has begun.

The Sacu ministerial meeting instructed the department’s International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) to review some of Patel’s tariff and import duty policies erected since 2020, around — among others — textile imports, chicken imports and steel imports, and report back again in two weeks. Covid-19 fears have delayed the next Sacu ministerial council until June. That may also mean Patel has already stared the Swazis down.

The Swazis are incensed that the SA sugar master plan blames them for flooding our market with 500,000 tonnes a year of cheap sugar. It also, along with Lesotho, takes exception to a textile rebate scheme where cloth may be imported provided the clothes made from it are not exported. So cloth imported into Lesotho and then made into clothes sold in SA cannot attract the rebate.

The traces of Donald Trump’s protectionist populism are unmistakable here. He fought, with not much success, to get US companies to bring jobs they had created abroad back “home” through a mixture of tariff and tax reforms. This is partly what the Sacu ministers believe Patel is attempting to do. Donald MacKay, arguably SA’s leading trade consultant, wrote bluntly in the Sunday Times a few days ago: “So, if you are producing clothing in Lesotho or Eswatini, two very significant and competitive producers of clothing, then you can only sell it in your own country.”

It is almost unbelievable that a century-old alliance could unwittingly be threatened by Ramaphosa’s recovery plans. Is he perhaps not aware of the effect Patel’s policies may have on our neighbours? MacKay insists the other Sacu states “are not collateral damage in these (economic recovery) policies. They are the intended target”, and that the SA strategy is to strong-arm sugar and textile producers and jobs out of our neighbouring countries and back into SA.

We will see. I remember presidential economic adviser Trudi Makhaya scoffing when I suggested we were busy creating a siege economy, a government of black nationalists channelling the old Afrikaner nationalists. But the more I read the master plans, the more sure I am that we are. They are not inclusive and they all try to cloak themselves as export friendly when in fact we are not opening new markets. Those that are working are traditional and decades old. And business is not impressed.

On steel, the website of the National Employers Association of SA (Neasa), one of the country’s biggest industrial employer lobbies, is filled with angry complaints, particularly about ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), the primary steelmaker Patel protects with duties and tariffs. “Today we sit with steel prices double what they were five years ago,” complains a member on the site. “[Amsa is] making massive profits on the back of retrenchments, lower volumes and lack of investment while the downstream cannot compete with the rest of the world in the beneficiation of the steel…”

I spoke to a man whose company makes clothes in both Lesotho and Eswatini. “It almost seems unAfrican,” he says of the pressure the master plans and localisation are putting on the other Sacu members. “But even paying duty at the current rate, we are far more efficient than (we would be) paying no duty and manufacturing in SA.”

That defiance is Patel’s problem, but you can see the bigger threat here for Ramaphosa. The “compacting” he worked hard on in 2020 is fraying. Business put an enormous effort into Ramaphosa’s call for a joint recovery programme and now says its input has been pretty much ignored. Business Unity SA boss Cas Coovadia told the Sunday Times earlier in April that “On the economic recovery stuff, we haven’t had sufficient high-level bilaterals with government.”

Covid is hiding a real frustration stewing up in business. When the virus passes, Ramaphosa will have to look again at his recovery strategy because, stripped of all the spin, noise and camouflage, it may not be working.

• Bruce is a former editor of Business Day and the Financial Mail.