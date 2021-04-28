Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Raise a glass to sauvignon blanc’s victory over golf Wine lovers may find the Constantia Sauvignon Blanc Route worth the trip on this year’s Sauvignon Blanc Day BL PREMIUM

The first Friday in May is International Sauvignon Blanc Day. There is a theory that if each of the widely commercialised varieties gets its own 24-hour slot on centre stage more will be sold — not just on the day in question, but for the other 364 days of the year. So it’s not like Valentine’s Day, which is a one-off chance to sell cards, flowers and tables-for-two in restaurants.

I’m not sure whether the theory has ever been tested, though producers getting together and agreeing to wave a cultivar flag for a limited time cannot do much harm. However, for the southern hemisphere it’s all a little silly: we get to drink sauvignon in autumn (in other words, the European spring), rosé in the dead of winter and red wines when the ambient daily temperatures are in the mid-30s...