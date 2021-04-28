GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Scamming the ANC scammers
Don’t make the mistake of thinking this sort of behaviour is particular to Tokyo Sexwale. Scamming is a national ANC pastime
28 April 2021 - 05:07
“We'll scam the scammers, Morty. And we're gonna take them for everything they've got,” Rick Sanchez sums up Zigerion scammers, “the galaxy's most ambitious, least successful con artists”.
Well, look what the cat dragged in. One Tokyo Sexwale. And along with him, by all accounts, a great deal of mud, too. Now everything is covered in it. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now