KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Who has the high ground on data and tracking fight inside your devices? Digital advertising is changing, and online advertisers will have to adjust

If you’re an iPhone user your next device update may give your personal data security a big boost — in one area of privacy at least.

Apple announced last week that iOS 14.5 — the latest version of its iPhone operating system — comes with a tracking kill-switch built in. This privacy feature is called App Tracking Transparency, and it requires that apps explicitly request permission from users to collect device and user data...