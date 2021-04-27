KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Who has the high ground on data and tracking fight inside your devices?
Digital advertising is changing, and online advertisers will have to adjust
27 April 2021 - 19:26
If you’re an iPhone user your next device update may give your personal data security a big boost — in one area of privacy at least.
Apple announced last week that iOS 14.5 — the latest version of its iPhone operating system — comes with a tracking kill-switch built in. This privacy feature is called App Tracking Transparency, and it requires that apps explicitly request permission from users to collect device and user data...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now