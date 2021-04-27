Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Government’s lackadaisical approach does not bode well for digital transformation The fourth industrial revolution has arrived but the state is nowhere near enabling a digital economy BL PREMIUM

Want to see recovery in SA? Growth? Innovative businesses hiring people? Responsive government? Then the country needs to get serious about digital transformation.

The Small Business Institute (SBI) and researchers at research & development company SBP could reach no conclusion other than the idea that digitalisation — and all that is required to enable it — is the country’s best hope for a healthy economic future. ..