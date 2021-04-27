JOHN DLUDLU: Government’s lackadaisical approach does not bode well for digital transformation
The fourth industrial revolution has arrived but the state is nowhere near enabling a digital economy
27 April 2021 - 16:15
Want to see recovery in SA? Growth? Innovative businesses hiring people? Responsive government? Then the country needs to get serious about digital transformation.
The Small Business Institute (SBI) and researchers at research & development company SBP could reach no conclusion other than the idea that digitalisation — and all that is required to enable it — is the country’s best hope for a healthy economic future. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now