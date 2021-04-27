Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Brasher turned Pick n Pay around, but it is still lagging Retailer was hit especially hard by the prohibition of alcohol, tobacco and clothing sales in lockdown BL PREMIUM

Outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher gave a virtuoso presentation to analysts and journalists last week. In eight years at the helm of SA’s most well-known supermarket chain, he not only stopped the rot but turned it around and is leaving it to his successor, Pieter Boone, in extremely rude health.

But there is still a lot of catch-up for Pick n Pay to achieve, especially with reference to archrival Shoprite, and Boone will have his work cut out for him in the next few years. ..