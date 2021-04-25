Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Leinster playing Bulls in a Rainbow Cup decider is not far-fetched Dual aspect of the competition leaves the door open for a crossover in a grand final BL PREMIUM

So the derby scenario that was seen as a dire consequence of the intercontinental leg of the Rainbow Cup being cancelled has materialised, but thanks to the way it has been formatted the alternative dual competition is not as bad an outcome as we first feared it might be.

Indeed, regarding the dual aspect of the competition, with the two separate Rainbow Cups set to be played in Europe and SA, it does leave the door open for a potential crossover in the way of a grand final between the two winners once everything has been concluded in June...