KEVIN MCCALLUM: Too many facts leave Cricket SA unable to spin

Considering that they are serving two sets of bosses who are at odds with each other, the communications team at Cricket SA may have more spin in their heads than in their media releases these days.

As Cricket SA’s governance debacle stumbles on, this time with the members’ council (MC) running to hide behind the bandy legs of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), missives from “Cricket SA Media” arrived in a rush this week. On Sunday, they mailed a statement from the interim board (IB) which wished “to again express its disappointment” with the actions of the members’ council at the special general meeting (SGM). ..