GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How the DA cornered itself on university degrees
The DA clearly values higher education internally, but it is surrounded by hypocrisy externally
22 April 2021 - 05:00
The DA has a problem: a significant number of people in the party leadership, including the leader, the chief whip and the Western Cape premier, do not have any further education outside of matric.
Whether that is an issue in and of itself is one thing, but practically, it is a stick the party’s opponents use to beat it with on a regular basis. And that is politically damaging, whatever your explanation...
