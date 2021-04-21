Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: The most spectacularly wrong investing book ever BL PREMIUM

In 1999, when the Dow was around 11,000, James Glassman wrote a book with Kevin Hassett that became perhaps the most spectacularly wrong investing book ever: Dow 36,000: The New Strategy for Profiting from the Coming Rise in the Stock Market.

The Glassman thesis was that investors had somehow misunderstood how truly risk-free investing in stocks was, and that they would within a few years come to this realisation. This in turn, they theorised, would soon drive the Dow to more than three times its then-current levels...