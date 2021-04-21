Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Lack of clarity over BEE keeps it vulnerable to challenges Gap between intention and implementation is bad for those meant to benefit from fair discrimination BL PREMIUM

Twelve months ago, as the nation gradually realised that the fight against the pandemic was going to be a long haul, the government put together a series of economic relief packages supposed to amount to R500bn.

As we now know this was a foray into political optics rather than financial realities, mainly because its greatest single variable — the loan guarantee scheme — was not much more than a possible commitment...