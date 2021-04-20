Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agriculture master plan hinges on logistics industry Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the Durban Port shows attention is being given to challenges BL PREMIUM

The agricultural sector remains a net exporter, with exportable volumes of various commodities growing annually, weather conditions permitting. The export value of $10.2bn in 2020 was the second-largest on record, after $10.7bn in 2018.

Aside from the regulations and trade agreements that allow SA’s agricultural sector to enjoy this excellent export performance, the logistics industry is at the heart of the success of the past few years. The expansion of exports speaks to the resilience and dynamism of the sector, from handling facilities to transport (road and rail) and the shipping ports. This is not to suggest there have been no challenges; the industry experiences them constantly. However, the role players have pushed through and managed to move commodities for export markets successfully...