Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Need money for the canapés? Steal a Zondo commission computer The RET lot will need some to impress Julius Malema when he visits to discuss forming the SA Tea Party

As the news broke that the offices of the Zondo commission had been burgled and that a computer had been stolen, it was natural to speculate about who committed the crime and whether they know sensitive documents are usually saved onto servers rather than engraved onto small, immovable tablets by tiny stone masons who live inside computers.

Indeed, it seemed such a Hail Mary of a crime that some might have suspected the tangential involvement of the patron saints of losing causes, the radical economic transformation (RET) faction of the ANC. I recently read someone suggesting the RET crowd are getting desperate. Getting? Have you seen Zooming With The Zumas on YouTube? Of course you haven’t: the third episode only got 87,000 views, and 86,942 of those were Carl Niehaus, strapped to a chair, a feeding tube up his nose, his eyelids held open with hooks...