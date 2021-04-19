Opinion / Columnists NEVA MAKGETLA: Fragmentation of state adds to failure of vaccine rollout There is no government mobilisation to accelerate procurement, ensure access for the non-digital, or to set up mass vaccination sites BL PREMIUM

If we benchmark SA’s vaccine rollout against similar countries the picture is not pretty. In the second week of April fewer than 300,000 people, or 0.5% of the population, had been vaccinated. That compared to an average of 10% for 40 other upper-middle-income economies with populations of more than 1-million. The figure ranged widely, however, from a high of 44% in Serbia to 10%-15% in Brazil, Argentina and China, and under 1% in 20 other countries.

The most obvious explanation for SA’s slow rollout is that rich countries have hoarded vaccines. Vaccination rates correlate strongly with GDP per person. In high-income economies 33% of the population has been vaccinated; in lower-middle-income countries the figure drops to 5%, and in low-income economies to just 0.1%. High-income economies hold 6% of the global population but 60% of vaccinated individuals. Some countries, notably the US, have bought two or three times the doses they need...