NEIL MANTHORP: Governance crisis threatens to cripple SA cricket The staggering, crass ineptitude and selfishness of the members' council emerges at a special general meeting

Professional cricket in SA has dealt with many crises over the past quarter of a century during the “unified” era but none as potentially crippling as the current one. To be absolutely clear —the administrative body that supposedly controls the game in SA voted for immediate bankruptcy at a special general meeting on Saturday.

The interim board appointed in October 2020 to implement a system of good corporate governance within Cricket SA invited members of the media to “attend” the meeting via a Zoom link. This was an example of the transparency with which the interim board believed Cricket SA should be run. ..