BUSI MAVUSO: Business services success is swell, but spectrum woes remain crippling Resolving the auction issue is crucial for the 5G technology we need to compete with the world

We’ve always been clear that our recovery from last year’s Covid-19 inspired economic downturn should be two-tiered. First, recovering the ground that we lost due to the pandemic and second, taking advantage of the crisis to recast the economy to set it on a more inclusive growth path.

Essential to the creation of this “new” economy is bridging the digital divide. With many office workers still being encouraged to work from home, businesses are fast adapting to a more digital world. It’s been a global shift, which means for the SA economy to be competitive, we have to unlock the potential of the fourth industrial revolution...