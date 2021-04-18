Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: Greensill graft scandal puts focus on UK exceptionalism The furore has raised eyebrows about the undue influence CEO has had over David Cameron BL PREMIUM

It has been a strange week in the UK. The easing of Covid-19 restrictions has caused restaurants, pubs and non-essential shops to be reopened after four months of lockdown over winter.

Winter in the UK is bad enough with limited daylight, cold and rain, but it was even bleaker with isolating social-distancing measures and nothing open but supermarkets and takeaways...