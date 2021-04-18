Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Vaccination process crawls along behind the pursuit of wealth A ‘vaccine apartheid’ has arisen in the bilateral agreements between countries and Big Pharma BL PREMIUM

When future generations speak of this time they will surely highlight the tension between saving lives and humanity, and the narrow accumulation imperatives of those who commodify and make scarce the knowledge we all need to survive.

Whatever institutions we have created to mitigate the impact of the unbridled pursuit of wealth by the few, those institutions can do little when the process of vaccinating the world stutters along at a snail’s pace, not due to scarcity but due to material self-interest...