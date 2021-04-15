Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: The 30-minute friends — and others BL PREMIUM

Hidden intrinsic rules underlie the shapes of our friendships and social connections, says Oxford University emeritus professor Robin Dunbar.

Perhaps best known for coming up with the “Dunbar number” of 150, which he says is the highest number of stable relationships we can maintain, Dunbar says we spend about three hours a day engaged in social interaction — excluding time spent at work. ..