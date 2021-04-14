Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: With the right leaders, cricket in SA will flourish BL PREMIUM

The patience and clarity demonstrated by the minister of sport will be long remembered and applauded. This is the first time in living memory that cricket welcomed the South African government’s intervention in sport.

The South African cricket family, however, will remember those on the members’ council who have placed self-interest above the needs of the game. Their earlier voting against the interim board’s proposals was simply the last stand of the “bittereinders” as they stood steadfast against the wishes of all cricket writers, players, sponsors, fans and social media commentators. The members’ council epitomised the emperor who wore no clothes...