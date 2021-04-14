VINCE VAN DER BIJL: With the right leaders, cricket in SA will flourish
14 April 2021 - 16:14
The patience and clarity demonstrated by the minister of sport will be long remembered and applauded. This is the first time in living memory that cricket welcomed the South African government’s intervention in sport.
The South African cricket family, however, will remember those on the members’ council who have placed self-interest above the needs of the game. Their earlier voting against the interim board’s proposals was simply the last stand of the “bittereinders” as they stood steadfast against the wishes of all cricket writers, players, sponsors, fans and social media commentators. The members’ council epitomised the emperor who wore no clothes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now