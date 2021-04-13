STREET DOGS: One sounds more attractive than the other, but they are the same
Two different profiles make a case for Walmart investments
13 April 2021 - 15:19
From Morgan Stanley Investment Management:
Here’s a profile of a company. Do you want to buy the stock? This company will be profitable for each of the next 15 years. Sales and net income will grow at close to a 40% compound annual rate. The company will also initiate a dividend in the third year, which will grow at nearly a 50% compound annual rate through the end of the period. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now