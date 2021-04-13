Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: One sounds more attractive than the other, but they are the same Two different profiles make a case for Walmart investments BL PREMIUM

From Morgan Stanley Investment Management:

Here’s a profile of a company. Do you want to buy the stock? This company will be profitable for each of the next 15 years. Sales and net income will grow at close to a 40% compound annual rate. The company will also initiate a dividend in the third year, which will grow at nearly a 50% compound annual rate through the end of the period. ..