Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Creecy keeps trying to hoodwink investors with commitment to climate change goals Update to the nationally determined contributions required under the Paris Agreement sets bar woefully low BL PREMIUM

Environment, forestry & fisheries minister Barbara Creecy’s recent release for comment of the update to the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) required under the UN’s Paris Agreement makes me wonder just how long the government thinks it can pull the wool over investors’ eyes.

For those unfamiliar with the climate space, the NDCs are SA’s primary commitment to achieving less than 1.5°C global temperature increase, in line with the Paris Agreement. This process is being done by all parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change before the 26th Conference of the Parties in Glasgow later in 2021...