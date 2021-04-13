Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Vaccine passport may be ‘least bad’ answer to Covid-19 travel puzzle If such passports are not implemented soon, the global travel industry will struggle as travellers will have to pay for costly PCR tests or quarantine hotels BL PREMIUM

Much has been reported in Britain about the possibility of adopting a type of Covid-19 vaccine “passport” for use not just in travelling but for entry to a variety of places, including theatres and pubs.

This has provoked a backlash from civil liberties campaigners and others, who see it as just another example of big government trying to control people’s lives. But the concept appears to be growing in popularity, in Britain and in other parts of Europe — at least in terms of its use for international travel. Only countries with a high percentage of vaccination of their populations will be able to participate in vaccine passport regimes and SA, with its excruciatingly slow vaccine rollout, runs the risk of being bypassed if vaccine passports become the norm...